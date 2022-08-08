Liberia: Amb. Mccarthy Reaffirms U.S. Government's Support

7 August 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

US Ambassador accredited near Monrovia, Michael McCarthy has pledged his government's unwavering support to the Infrastructural Sector of Liberia.

Ambassador McCarthy's commitment was focused mainly on the area of road connectivity.

He made the commitment Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at a technical meeting with Public Works Minister Ruth Coker-Collins and a host of other Ministers.

The meeting, amongst many things according to the Public Works authorities, focused on challenges the Ministry is affected with, as well as the need to reintroduce the USAID Funded Feeder Road Projects.

According to the US Envoy, plans are underway for American-owned Construction Companies to contribute to Liberia's Road Development and Transport Facilitation Programs.

Ambassador McCarthy also reaffirms the US Government's Partnership with Liberia aimed at ensuring that Liberia prospers, leveraging available resources.

Responding, Public Works Minister Ruth Coker-Collins lauded Ambassador McCarthy for the visit, terming it a historic one.

The Liberian Works Minister said the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Public Works remains grateful to the US Government for the level of engagement, adding that a concerted effort and/or partnership is crucial for the improvement of infrastructures in the country.

