Liberia Gears Up for 2022 Marathon

The stage is set for the 2022 Liberia Marathon, which is the 5th edition in the West African country, the Liberia Marathon Trust announces.

Making the disclosure on Thursday, 4th August 2022, the Organizer of the event said the 2022 Liberia Marathon will take place on Saturday, August 21, 2022, and would see up to 2000 participants in three distances from across the country and some elite athletes from neighboring Sierra Leone, Ghana, Kenya and USA compete for cash prizes.

Charles D. Cooper, Chairman of the Board, Liberia Marathon Trust and Co-Founder of the Liberia Marathon said the 2022 Marathon will be a big event, compared to previous editions.

"This year we expect it to be the largest road running race that ever happened in Liberia. It's going to be exciting. World records are going to be broken during this race. We are inviting everybody to come and participate, so we really want to thank ArcelorMittal Liberia, LoneStarcell MTN, and all of our partners for making this event to be happening,", Mr. Cooper said.

He said the marathon is an inclusive, uplifting public event that celebrates Liberia's developing success story, with a mission to create opportunities for Liberian long-distance runners to develop and showcase their talent.

He further said that Liberia's Marathon vision seeks to create a platform for athletes in Liberia and eventually support them to represent the country abroad.

Deputy Youth & Sports Minister Andy Quamie reaffirmed the Government of Liberia (GOL) support through the Ministry of Youth and Sports towards the event.

Min. Quamie said the Ministry of Youth and Sports, seeks to support the Liberia Marathon to be more proactive event that will attract athletes around the world to Liberia and make it bigger than just an event.

Revealing the Race Course for August 21 Event, Juliane Weymann Board, - Member of the Liberia Marathon Trust, said this year's edition, runners will have the opportunity to choose between three categories of races: The Marathon, the 10K, Half Marathon (21.1K), and Full Marathon (42.2/26.2 miles).

Weymann disclosed the full marathon (42.2k/ 26.2miles) race will start at the SKD Sports Complex in Paynesville, which will take the runners "all around the world," orbiting Paynesville and Monrovia in a large circle, passing through the 72nd boulevard, Japan Freeway, and Mamba Point before passing the Executive Mansion to begin making their way back to the SKD Sports complex.

In addition, the 10k footrace traditionally starts at the JFK Memorial Hospital and 2022 is no exception. Participants for the regular 10k run and the wheelchair and crutches races will be hitting Tubman Boulevard, enjoying a great view of Peace Island before eventually branching onto SD Cooper Avenue where, after the last climb, the eyes can be set on the SKD entrance; She said.

Saybah Kolee- Tka, a teenage athlete, who competed in the 10k race, expressed excitement about the upcoming event and vows to make Liberia proud.