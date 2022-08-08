Ghana: Collaborate With Security Agencies to Prevent Terrorist Attacks - President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the people of Mamprugu in the North East Region to ensure effective collaboration with security agencies to combat activities of terrorists in the area.

He said it was important for all to remain vigilant and keep an eye on potential terrorists in the area.

President Akufo-Addo made the call yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Mamprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri Mahami Bohagu Sheriga, at his palace in Nalerigu.

The visit formed part of the President's working visits to the regions to familiarise himself with the people and to assess the performance of his government across the country.

"Collaborating with the security agencies would guarantee the peace and stability of the country," he emphasized.

He said the attacks of the terrorists were taking place in Burkina Faso which was very close to the country, hence the need to support the security agencies to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

The President added that it was the responsibility of every Ghanaian to be alert of the activities of the terrorists, especially those closer to the country's borders.

He assured the chiefs of the Mamprugu Traditional area of the continuation of development projects in the region.

He also added that about 11 road projects had been completed and 61 were currently ongoing.

Nana Akufo-Addo reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring that development got to every corner of the North East Region.

He also applauded the Nayiri for playing a key instrumental role in bringing lasting peace to Dagbon and appealed to him to replicate same to bring peace to Bawku.

The President, as part of the tour also inaugurated the new office complexes for the North East Regional Coordinating Council (NERCC) and National Youth Employment Agency respectively.

On his part, the Nayiri applauded the government for giving them the region.

He said the creation of the region had brought a number of infrastructure development to the area.

"We are forever grateful to President Akufo-Addo and his government for opening up the doors of North East Region to the entire world," he said.