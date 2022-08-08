Liberia: Liwene Makes Big Move in Empowering Women in Liberia and the Diaspora

Geneva — On May 30, 2020, Liberian Female leaders in the Diaspora officially launched a united front based in Europe to tackle various issues affecting women/girls in Liberia and abroad.

This group dubbed Liberian Women Empowerment Network in Europe (LIWENE) came into existence as an offspring of the December 2019 " All Liberian Diaspora Conference". The historic event held in Silver Spring, Maryland was chaired by Mr. John Lloyd of CCL, with the strong support of Mr. Michael Müller, representative and Chairman of the European Federation of Liberian Associations (EFLA).

Other key players of this important event are Mr. Emmanuel Wettee and Heads of the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA), the Conference of Liberian Organizations in the Southwestern United States (COLOSUS) and the Federation of Liberian Communities in Australia (FOLICA).

Pursuant to the Conference Resolution, Liberian female leaders representing various organizations in Europe united to establish the organization with the principal goal of collaborating with stakeholders at the national, regional, and international levels to shape the future of Liberian women.

The conference resolution approved and supported by all major Liberian organizations in the diaspora, called for the Liberian Women in the diaspora to organize themselves under one umbrella for women empowerment and women development in general.

LIWENE Chairperson, Emily E. Erskine announced in Geneva, Switzerland, on August 3, 2022, that in 2021, LIWENE founded a partner organization in Monrovia, the Liberian Women Empowerment Alliance (LIWENE Liberia), for the implementation of its projects.

With a focus on supporting gender balance and equality programs in decision-making processes, especially in poverty-stricken communities, the group held a number of workshops as of its first year. The organization is currently in the process of exploring a number of initiatives through grassroots donor-funded projects including teenage pregnancy (Health) and economic empowerment.

LIWENE believes that men also have very important roles to play in achieving gender equality and fostering women empowerment, adding "LIWENE will involve boys and men in its empowerment efforts targeting girls and women."

The Monrovia events came at the first anniversary of the creation of LIWENE, which was held on May 28, 2021. The organization's programs on the ground in Liberia are operated through its regional affiliate, LIWENE Liberia, which has been officially registered in Monrovia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Liberia Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Among its founding initiatives, on its first anniversary, LIWENE marked the occasion of the world menstrual hygiene day by holding a one-day workshop on menstrual hygiene management at the LIVAP PETRA LINNEY ACADEMY, Cement Hill, Paynesville, Liberia. This program, which highlighted the "Significance of World Menstrual Hygiene Day", was climaxed by the participation of a professional nurse, Ms. Leben Doe, and Ms. Martina Poboe, and the Principal of the School, Mrs. Isabelle Obey Blimie. The event was held with the participation of students from the school to reinforce their consciousness on menstrual hygiene management.

On March 8, 2022, LIWENE observed the International Women's Day, by conducting a one-day seminar and drama at the William Gabriel Kpoleh High School in New Georgia, Monrovia, Liberia at the request of Mr. Augustine Nimely, Principal. This program, like the previous program, included the high participation of students, as well as the principle who supports the cause of women and the District Education Officer.

The dynamic Esther Brenda Monroe of LIWENE presented the topic: Prevention of Teenage Pregnancy. The full participation of young girls and boys in the school was a very positive sign supporting LIWENE to say no to early pregnancy.