Ghana: 40 Persons Honoured At National Governance and Business Awards

The Second Edition of the National Governance and Business Leadership Awards was held in Accra on Friday on the theme "Leadership in unusual times: Innovation and Strategy for Development ".

The event celebrated Ghana's most influential business leadership personalities across industries focusing on showcasing the most enterprising, innovative and successful business leaders across industries in the country.

With over 40 categories, the awards recognised corporate governance personalities as well as business Leadership personalities including Board Chairpersons, Chief Executive Officers (CEO's), Human Resource Directors, Country Directors, Communication personalities and business organisations who have contributed their quota to national development across the country.

Some of the personalities awarded were, Kwesi Agyemang Busia, CEO of Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Lawrence Agyinsam, CEO of Ghana Exim Bank, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, CEO of Bui Power Authority, Yofi Grant, CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, CEO of Ghana River Authority, Frederick Amissah, CEO of Universal Hospitals Group, Charles Antwi -Boahen, CEO of KAB-FAM, Dr Stella Agyenim-Boateng, Advisor to VRA CEO and Mrs Delese Mimi Darko, CEO of Food and Drugs Authority.

Others were Dr Haizel Gerrard Amuah, CEO of Prudential Life Insurance, Estelle Akofio-Sowah, Country Manager for CSQUARED, Mrs Barbara Inkoom, Marketing Director, Delta Paper Mill, Jane Reason Akushika Ahadzie,JRA Cosmetics, Michael Leslie Bartlett- Vanderpuye, President and Group Chairman of M & C Group, Philip Danquah Debra, acting Principal Consultant, E-Crime Bureau, and William Easmon, Director, People and Culture of Absa Bank.

Making it on the list of awardees also were also Ivy Sika Smith and Adwoa Frimpomaa Nimako-Boateng, Senior Communication Officer and Managing Director respectively of J A Plant Pool GH Ltd, Ebo Richardson of Digital Transformation, Tuci Goka Ivowi, CEO of Ghana Commodity Exchange, Mukesh Thakwani, Founder and CEO of B5 PLUS Group and Gopal Vasu, CEO of M& G pharmaceuticals.

In a short statement to welcome the awardees, Richmond Anim Damoah, CEO of Rad Communication Limited, the organizers of the event said when people were disillusioned with the nature of business globally, it then became imperative to inspire those doing well for others to aspire for their successes.

He said the past years with its adverse global events had impacted world economies and businesses, thus, the need to encourage business leaders by putting the spotlights on them to shine despite the challenges.

Mr Damoah commended the awardees for holding forth successfully by navigating the tide to ensure that their businesses remain afloat with all the current challenges.