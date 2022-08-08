Ghana: Fire Ravages Plastic Recycling Factory At Kronum

8 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — Fire swept through a plastic waste recycling factory at Kronum (Cement-Mu), in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti region, destroying machines and other items running into thousands of Ghana Cedis, on Saturday.

About five apartments on top of the factory building were badly destroyed, but other five buildings close to the factory, were partially burnt by the fire that started at about 2 a.m.

An 18-year-old boy was burnt to death as he was said to have been trapped in an attempt to use an extinguisher to fight the blazing fire in his father's apartment.

His charred remains were discovered by the fire personnel.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Henry Giwah, Ashanti Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times, here, but could not mention the cause of the fire, saying investigation was ongoing.

As at 10am on Sunday, the fire personnel were still at the scene to bring the situation under control.

The incident comes barely two months after a section of the Shoe Factory at Atonsu, in the Asokwa Municipality of Ashanti, that had been rented out to Polytank Company, caught fire, during a discharge of gas, destroying items running into thousands of Ghana Cedis.

Three persons were injured in the explosion when the gas tanker discharging the substance caught fire.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shut down the factory until safety regulations were met.

ACFO Giwah had said the Polytank Company ignored safety regulations, saying at least there should have been a standby fire tender.

It is recalled that a similar fire outbreak razed down a 10-bedroom rented apartment housing police personnel at Dagomba-Line, in Kumasi, on May 27, this year

The last floor of the 3-storey building was completely burnt, rendering occupants, mainly police personnel and their families homeless.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X