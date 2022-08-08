Liberia: Kinjor Citizens Laud Bea Mountain for Identifying With Them

Kinjor — Several citizens and students in Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount County have extended their thanks and appreciation to Bea Mountain for the level of support and donations given to them.

In recent times, the company gave school materials to a number of public schools, rice, and plywood and constructed a technical school for residents of the community.

The donations were carried out by the Community Relations Chairman, Mr. Henry Vincent.

Vincent said they were happy to identify with the communities.

"As you know, Bea Mountain is dedicated to helping the communities we work in. This is part of our corporate social responsibility initiative," he said.

Vincent pledged the company's continued commitment to living up to corporate social responsibility to the community; saying the gesture will not be the end.

According to him, "As long as Bea Mountain is in this county, we will provide the needed assistance to the communities. We are one family and that's the level of relationship we have built over the years."

The Town Chief of Kinjor, Mr. Sando B. Lansanah thanked the company for the kind gesture. Chief Lansanah said he was not surprised of the company's gesture; adding "This company has always been there for the citizens whenever it is are called upon."