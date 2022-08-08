Liberia: Rep. Mensah Provides Lrd5 Million for Women's Empowerment

Bong County Electoral District#6 Representative Mioma Briggs- Mensah has provided five million Liberian Dollars (LD5M) to empower several women groups in Frelela, Salala District, Bong County.

She said empowerment for Liberian women should be prioritized if Liberia's socio-economic development should move forward.

She presented the amount over the weekend to various women groups in Frelela, while dedicating six major projects in Frelela.

Rep. Mensah noted that over the years, women of Frelela have been without a good market building, but for the first time they have a decent market along with parking lot for motorcycles, coal station, and palm wine center, among others.

She stressed that these basic facilities are crucial for the people's daily activities in the district.

She said the welfare of her people has been her major priority over the years and is not deterred by critics.

She indicated that as an independent lawmaker in the district, she still maintains her independence in the pending 2023 general and presidential elections, rather than seeking for political party ticket.

Representative Mensah emphasized that development of her district and people should not be compromised for anything, adding that if Bong County should be transformed developmentally, then district projects should be prioritized at all times in the county.

The dedicatory ceremony brought together people from towns and villages especially, women and youth, who pledged their support for the second term bid of Representative Mensah for her developmental spirit.