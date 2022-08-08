Ghana: Women's League Gets Gh¢10 Million Guinness Ghana Sponsorship

Guinness Ghana, producers of the non-alcoholic brewed malt beverage - Malta Guinness, has for the next three years committed an amount of GH¢10 million into the Women's Premier League (WPL)

The move, thus, makes Malta Guinness the new title sponsors of the league, which will now be known as the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.

Throwing light on the package at the official signing and unveiling ceremony at the offices of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Friday, Estella Muzito, Marketing and Innovation Director for Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, disclosed that annually an amount of GH¢1million in cash will be released to the GFA while the rest of the amount would go into enabling Guinness Ghana countrywide to do the work of getting the sport out to the fans.

"Some of the things we would be talking about with the clubs and the league management are in the areas where players and coaches can be rewarded, as well as all other grass-root initiatives to really publicise the league to get more viewers to come in and support our women.

"This is a huge opportunity for our brand Malta Guinness, the number one non-alcoholic in Ghana - and we are rolling up our sleeves in readiness to partner the GFA and all other bodies to make the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League, the most amazing women's Premier League on the continent."

According to Madam Muzito, women football has in recent years taken its much-deserved place as a premium sporting spectacle that attracts thousands of fans and supporters and Malta Guinness' decision to sponsor the Women's Premier League in Ghana is "in line with our mission to fuel a world of good."

For his part, the President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku, expressed delight at the partnership, stating that the leadership of the Football Association had shown commitment to the growth of the women's game for which they increased the number of participating teams from 16 to 20, gave free supply of footballs and other valuable equipment to the clubs, enrolling players on the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) for monthly allowances and also making available the matches on free to air television.

He thanked the management of Guinness Ghana for believing in his leadership and choosing to work with the administration, adding that the GFA will continue to project its brands to make it attractive to corporate Ghana and the world at large.

He used the opportunity to call on other companies to emulate the example of Guinness Ghana and come on board to help develop and grow the sport.