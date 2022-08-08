Ghana: Resort to 1929 Native Administrative Ordinance... to Resolve Ngleshie Alata Succession Dispute

The Ngleshie Adanse Mantse, Nii Sackey Akumia VI, has advocated that Kingmakers in Ngleshie Alata (James Town) need to resort to the 1929 Native Administration Ordinance, especially, Section 6 to help resolve Ngleshie Alata chieftaincy succession dispute.

He said such a position has become imperative in view of the fact that some people had arrogated to themselves positions, contrary to what was in the Ordnance, thereby, meddling in chieftaincy matters beyond their jurisdiction.

Nii Akumiah said on Saturday during a press briefing at Adanse Division of Ngleshie Alata Dynasty to shed light on Ngleshie Alata chieftaincy succession dispute.

He said without the use of the Ordinance to determine the legitimate list of persons entitled to Native Customary Law to elect a successor to the vacant stool, some people would continue to parade themselves as kingmakers to cause confusion in Ngleshie Alata.

He said the Ordinance in Section 6 had explicitly detailed how nomination to the stool should be carried out, which persons were clothed with authority to nominate and how the electoral body should introduce the chief- elect to the general assembly until his enstoolment ceremony at the Palace by designated persons as mentioned by the Ordinance.

Nii Akumiah said without regard to these traditional practices and norms, certain personalities with their cohorts had arrogated themselves to undeserving positions using that as a coy to deceive people, especially, the government in paying unwarranted stool compensation to them, just to share among themselves.

He said a case in point was the compensation to be paid by the Colonial Administrators and the government to the Stool for the acquisition of land to build the Weija Water Works.

Nii Akumiah said information filtering out of the community claimed the government had released part of the money to some people, knowing very well that, no Paramount Chief had been installed yet in Ngleshie Alata.

He said if such a claim was true, then it was "grave injustice" visited on the people of Ngleshie Alata who were still grappling with successor challenges, adding that whoever was playing that card was not helping issues to be resolved amicably.