Ghana: Tampuli Cuts Sod for New Gusheigu Bus Terminal

Gusheigu — The Member of Parliament for Gusheigu Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Alhassan S Tampuli, has cut the sod for the commencement of an ultra-modern bus terminal for Gusheigu town.

The terminal, when completed would have auxiliary facilities like washrooms, ticketing, offices, passengers' lodge and parcel offices.

The project, estimated to cost GH¢ 1,740,731.48, being executed by DAAYAConstruction Limited, is expected to be completed in six months, to help decongest the old bus terminal.

The construction of the terminal is an initiative of the MP with funding support from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

At a durbar to cut the sod for the beginning of the project, the MP reiterated his commitment to bringing more development to the area.

Alhaji Tampuli, who is also the Deputy Minister of Transport, pleaded with the people to support him to lobby for more projects from agencies to help develop the constituency.

He said the constituency deserve better development hence the need for the people to unite as one family to help push the development agenda of the area.

The MP said the construction of the bus terminal would also go a long way to boast economic activities in the area and provide jobs to the youth of the constituency.

"I would never disappoint you as your MP, I stand to fulfill my campaign promise if not all but some of the major ones," he added.

The MP stressed that the Gusheigu town deserves massive infrastructure development and urged them to support him work as team to develop the municipality.

Alhaji Tampuli commended the late Paramount Chief of Gusheigu Traditional Area, NaaAbdulaiShitobu, for releasing the land to them for the project.

He, however, called for more allocation of lands from the chiefs in the region to help them develop the constituencies at any given time.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Gusheigu, Robert Dawuni Raja, on behalf of the chiefs commended the MP for his continuous show of good leadership to the people since he became MP, and pledged his support for timely execution of the project.