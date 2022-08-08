Ghana: At Climax of Emancipation Day - Chiefs Told to Fight Injustice, Oppression

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Mark Okraku-Mantey, has called on traditional rulers to deepen their resolve to fight against any form of oppression and injustice existing in their communities.

According to the minister, the specter of violence occurring in some parts of the continent as a result of religious extremism and the limitation of state constitutions reinforce prejudices against the African.

The minister made the call during the climax of the 2022 Emancipation Day celebration at Assin Manso in the Central Region.

On the theme "Our Heritage, Our Strength", and sub theme; "Re-Engaging to Consolidate Our Developmental Agenda" it was organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the sector Ministry and the Beyond the Return Secretariat.

Mr Okraku-Mantey reiterated that the government was championing several developmental agendas in the various sectors of the economy, including the tourism sector, the fourth foreign exchange earner for the Country.

Some of these agendas he said included See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana, Year of Return and now follow up Beyond the Return, Experience Ghana, Share Ghana, Domestic Tourism Campaign, Destination Ghana Project, Ghana Cares Obaatampa Initiative, SMEs support in the tourism and tourism related institutions.

All these initiatives, the minister said were to create jobs, especially for the youth, generate income and create wealth as well as increase arrivals in the Tourism Sector.

"One of the major objectives of Emancipation Day celebrations is to reconnect our fellow brothers and sisters in the diaspora to the motherland and help in its development whilst exploring numerous opportunities.

"In the Ministry's quest to develop sustainable tourism pivoted on Ghanaian arts and culture as a key driver to economic development, a conducive and enabling environment had been put in place to ensure the sustainability through these flagship programmes as mentioned," he added.

Mr Okraku-Mantey stated that, the Ministry would continue to collaborate with the District Assemblies, Traditional Authorities and the Private Sector in order to boost visitation, generate revenue and create employment opportunities for the youth and indigenes in the area to eventually lead to overall development of the area.

The Chief Executive Officer of GTA, Mr Akwasi Agyeman, said the occasion should reflect on how Africans could emancipate from mental slavery.

"Next year will be the silver jubilee since the celebration of the Emancipation day in 1998. We will ensure it is well celebrated to reflect the true state of the Pan Africanism," he added.

The Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Birthright Africa who was the guest speaker of the occasion, Mr Walla Elsheikh, recounted how he was liberated to become an African and called for a common mind and strength to support each other to change the African narrative.