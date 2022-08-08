Nigeria: 1 Dies As Lagos Records 3 Tankers, Container Accidents

One person has been confirmed dead in an accident involving an articulated truck laden with a 40ft container at the toll gate inward Ajegunle along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Reports said the truck had a brake failure and subsequently veered the road and hit a male bystander before plunging into a canal.

The driver was said to have sustained some injuries and was taken to an unknown hospital.

This is just as the state yesterday witnessed two different tanker accidents that emergency workers were still at the scene at the time of filing this report.

On the same Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, a mini tanker truck laden with 10,000 litres of premium motor spirit (petrol) was involved in a lone accident.

The truck veered off the road and crashed into a ditch but the driver and the motor boy escaped unhurt.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said a preliminary report revealed the accident was caused by brake failure.

Also on Sunday, at NNPC Bus Stop, Oregun inward Ojota, a tanker with an unknown registration number conveying 45,000 litres of diesel fell on its side and discharged its content into the drainage around Etal Avenue off Oregun Road.

The transloading operation was ongoing at the time of filing this report.