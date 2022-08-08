Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Appoints Edward Asomani As National Security Coordinator

8 August 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr Edward Asomani, Deputy National Security Coordinator, to act as National Security Coordinator, with effect from August 8, 2022.

The confirmation of Mr Asomani's appointment, according to a press statement from the Presidency is subject to the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the National Security Council, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Major General (Rtd) Francis Adu-Amanfoh, who was the National Security Coordinator had been reassigned by the President to act as Special Advisor to the President for the Accra Initiative.

The President has also appointed Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, the Deputy Director-General of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) formerly Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI), to act as Director-General of the NIB effective Monday, August 8, 2022.

Nana Attobrah Quaicoe's confirmation is subject to the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the National Security Council, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Kwaku Domfeh, who was the Director General of the NIB, has also been reassigned as Ambassador-designate to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

