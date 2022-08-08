Ghana: Your Footprints Will Remain Indelible in North East - Nayiri Applauds President Akufo-Addo

The Overlord of Manprigu Traditional Area, Nayiri, Naa Bohagu Mahami Sheriga extolled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the tremendously work his government has done for the people of Mamprugu.

The Nayiri, Naa Bohagu Mahami Sheriga, who is also the President of the North East Regional House of Chiefs, gave the commendation last Saturday when he joined President Akufo-Addo to commission the new Regional Coordinating Council Administration Block in the North Eastern Regional capital of Nalerigu.

Conveying his appreciation to the President, the Nayiri said "I am particularly happy to be part of this event, for it allows me to personally express my utmost profound gratitude and appreciation, and that of the entire citizens of Mamprugu, to you the President, for the continuous effort to see to the development of this region."

The Overlord of Mamprugu said, "since you assumed office as the President of this nation, and with the able support of your Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Northeast region has had its fair share of the national cake."

He added that "your presence amplifies your commitment to bringing governance and development to the doorstep of the citizens, as you promised, since your assumption into office as President of the state."

Touching on roads, the Nayiri stated that "we have seen the tremendous improvement on our roads, which includes the asphalting of the Nalerigu - Walewale - Gambaga town roads, construction of the Nalerigu road, the Wulugu - Kpasengbe road, Nasia - Janga road, Wuyima road which also includes the construction of a very big bridge over the White Volta and also the sod cutting has been done on the Nalerigu - Bunkpurugu road, these are all under construction," he listed.

He added that "sod has been cut by His Excellency the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for the construction of a dual carriage road from Pigu in Savelugu district to Walewale district. Again, we can mention the newly built Youth Employment Regional Office, and construction has also been completed for the District courts at Nalerigu, Gambaga, and Walewale, and the construction of a Bus Terminal along Nalerigu - Nankpanduri road, and that of the Integrated Recycling Plant at Sagadugu, as well as the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam Project."

In the area of education infrastructure, the region has four new Senior High Schools, namely Sakogo Senior High School, Yunyoo Senior High, Langbinsi Senior High, and the newly built Stem Center at Kpasenkpe.