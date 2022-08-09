Liberia: EPA Clears Bea Mountain

... .says there is no water pollution

The Environmental Protection Agency-EPA has cleared Bea Mountain of carrying out any form of pollution of water in the Marvoe Creek downstream on the New Liberty Gold Mine. A statement issued by the agency said on Monday.

"The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia informs the Public that, on Monday 4th of July 2022, a technical team from the Agency completed a final

round of environmental assessment and water quality testing on the Marvoe Creek

downstream of the New Liberty Gold Mine in Grand Cape Mount County and is pleased to report that all parameters tested area appreciably below the permissible limits set by the EPA," it said.

It can be recalled that, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, a high-level technical team

from the Agency paid an initial visit to the communities where allegations of water

pollution by Bea Mountain Mining Corporation were raised. Some residents in the communities blamed the company for pollution. This prompted an immediate investigation by the EPA in the area.

The statement said the Agency's initial visit was based on observation by residents of Jikandor village and surrounding towns about reported deaths of aquatic species in Marvoe Creek and Mafa River.

In its official notice to the Agency on May 24, 2022, Bea Mountain Mining Corporation also confirmed receiving similar reports.

On June 3, 2022, the Agency released a report to the public in which it warned everyone to avoid using the water streams for any purpose until a final detailed assessment was conducted.

"This final round of assessment, therefore, sought to assess the water quality at Mavoe Creek and Mafa River to establish the current health of the riverine system.

Meanwhile, several residents in the community have commended the EPA for carrying out such an investigation. Some who spoke with journalists in the area said the final report has brought some level of relief to them and cleared any doubt they had before about the safety of the water.