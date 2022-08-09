Liberia: 'Work Collectively to Achieve Tangible Results'

A one-day intensive Rights Based Approach lesson learned sharing with community residents of SKD, Omega, 72nd, and the St. Kizito Communities have ended in Paynesville.

The event was organized by United Youth at the New Hope Covenant Church located in the St. Kizito School Community, in Paynesville City.

Speaking during the workshop, the Executive Director of United Youth, Timothy Kpeh urged the community leaders and dwellers to work collectively to achieve tangible results in their various communities.

He said without unity, the communities will get little or no achievement as a people.

One of the things he told them was that they have the right to seek development from their government by using the law.

"Something that you do not know, it can be difficult to do it, so our role is to tell the community that this latrine or facility that you have by law, it is your right that you, as community residents need to have it", he said.

Additionally, the United Youth ED said the same law that gives them the right to have access to toilets, that same law demands the residents to maintain such a facility; thus making it a win-win situation.

Mr. Kpeh said for Liberia to work in line with the system, it will depend on the citizenry that is willing to make it work.

Commenting on how the communities were selected, Kpeh said they, as an institution went through what he called, a careful process because the forum was intended to gather the information that they can use as a tool for other communities in the area's rights-based approach.

He told the gathering that the role of the United Youth Organization is to provide information concerning their rights and how they can demand their rights for developmental needs in their communities, as well as how they can take care of those facilities when they are provided by the government or partners.

Also speaking during the training, the Director for Community Services at the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC), Aloysius Chie expressed appreciation to the residents of St. Kizito Community for the level of work they have achieved compared to other communities when it comes to maintenance of their toilet and the cleanliness of their community.

He told the participants that PCC will work with partners to solicit impactful development for every community in Paynesville.

Also, the various communities' leaders extolled the United Youth organization for conducting such a Lesson Learned Sharing Forum on a rights-based approach.

According to them, they have the knowledge now and know how to seek their rights in achieving those developmental projects and how to maintain them, if they are provided by the government or partners as community inhabitants.