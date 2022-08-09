Liberia: Seizure, Sale of All UP's Property

-For U.S.$250K Indebtedness, But...

Amidst report that the Opposition Unity Party (UP) risks its headquarters being put on sale and/or its officials facing arrest for the indebtedness in the tone of US$250,000 for rent of the previous party's headquarters located in Congo Town, UP says it is a responsible political party that is making all effort to ensuring its debts are paid to avoid eviction from their headquarters.

It was recently reported that a writ from the court was issued asking the UP to settle its indebtedness or risk being thrown out and property sold to pay the debt of 250K. But speaking to this paper via a telephone interview Sunday, August 7, 2022, the UP newly elected Secretary General, Amos Tweh said, "Every institution in this country one way or the other owns. We are a responsible political party and we are taking steps to ensure that the issues are addressed" He said, "We are addressing the issue. There is not going to be eviction. According to him, whatever agreement they have with their client, they are going to make good their words as they are a responsible institution.

When asked if they will be evicted, Tweh said, "We are at the office. If you want to see me, come tomorrow". However, it has been reported that the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court has commanded its Sherriff to seize and expose for sale the lands, goods, and chattels of the Unity Party (UP) following a complaint filed against the party by the Worjoloh McClain Enterprise.

The enterprise alleges that the UP owes it the sum of US$250, 00.00 for rent of the previous party headquarters located in Congo Town. The Writ of Execution stated that "you are hereby commanded to seize and expose for sale the lands, goods, and chattels of the respondents herein names of the city of Monrovia, Montserrado County, Republic of Liberia, and if the sum realized therefrom be not sufficient, then their real property, until you shall have raised the sum of US$201,250.00.

According to the Liberia News Agency (LINA), in addition to the seizure and sale, and if you (UP) cannot find said lands, goods, and chattel of the said respondents, "you are commanded to arrest the living body and bring them before any Judge of competent jurisdiction to be dealt with according to law unless they will pay the said sum of money or show the property to you to seize and sell for same." The writ further said that upon receiving from the said sale or otherwise said sum of money, "you are further commanded to pay over to petitioner therein named the sum necessary to satisfy the judgment therein, and receive unto yourself the said costs and expenses and will make known to this Court at the present Term."

It can be recalled that last year the Worjoloh McClain Enterprise, an estate of the McClain family of the late John McClain, former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in former President Ellen Johnson's UP-led government, has taken the former ruling Unity Party to Court for alleged failure to pay rent as of July 2018 for the multi-story building it (once) occupied in Congo Town.

The McClain family, in their lawsuit, alleged that UP owes them US$180,000 from July 1, 2018 to July 30, 2021. This means, UP's agreement with them sets the rent payment at US$60,000 per annum but for the three years already exhausted, the political party that boasts of being the most influential in the opposition bloc, mainly the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), has not met up with its obligation on rent payment. UP has not denied owing the McClain family but has pleaded with the Court to give it some time in order to revisit agreement documents and verify the amount as reported by the family. Following Court orders to seize and sell all property of the Unity Party, it did not work because the Court Officers were prevented from executing said orders.