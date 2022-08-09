Liberia: More Women to Get Free Vocational Skills

Several women in the FDA, Doe Estate, and Bernard Farm Communities in Paynesville are poised to acquire free vocational training programs through the initiative of Madam Lucy Togba of the True Redeemed Destiny School System.

The Empowerment of More women in those communities was disclosed by Madam Togba during the True Redeemed Destiny School System's first graduation and closing program Sunday.

According to Madam Togba, the free vocational training program will cover parents who have their kids in the school and the community dwellers of the FDA Community, Doe Estate, and Bernard Farm.

She disclosed that the objective of the training program is to buttress the government's efforts to provide women who lack vocational skills to have the opportunity to acquire a skill.

Madam Togba furthered that those expected beneficiaries will acquire free vocational training in catering and pastry for a year. Madam Togba also narrated that students of the True Redeemed Destiny School System will not only acquire academic but will be included vocational skills.

"We came in this community not only to preach the word of God but to impact you so that you can have an occupation that you can live on", she indicated.

She called on the first lady of Liberia and other humanitarians to come to their aid in supporting the notable program.

Also as a guest speaker was the Acting Director for policy, Standard and Procedures Division of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission, Absalom Kendor who encouraged parents not to relent in supporting their children's education.

Mr. Kendor said it is vital for parents to focus on the impact that their children are making in relation to their outputs.

According to him, the success of their children does not come from the building of the school, but from what their children can acquire for their future contribution to the larger society.

Speaking Sunday during the graduation of the True Redeemed Destiny School, Kendor further urged the graduates to take their education seriously, describing education as the key to success.

He disclosed that success is at the top of their future's ambitious decision to make it to the top through quality education.

The Acting Director for Policy, Standard and Procedures Division of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission challenged the graduate to be transparent and do away with acts of corruption in school.

According to him, the best mechanism every student can put into place is to pay attention to his or her study.

He expressed gratitude to the parents of the graduates and the administration for the level of support given to the kids.