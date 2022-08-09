Gambia: Unprecedented Heavy Downpours Leaves Tens of Families Homeless Within Km

Many families within the Kanifing Municipality (KM), have been left homeless as a result of last weekend's long hours of unprecedented heavy downpours. The accumulating water of the heavy rains encroached inside houses, as videos of some falling buildings and fences streamed on social media.

In Bundung Borehole, a family was left homeless after their whole compound collapsed due to the continuous rainfall.

Eliman Njie, head of the affected compound said the incident occurred on Sunday July 31st 2022, at 4 am when the whole family was as sleep.

"We were inside the house not knowing that the rainwater had already entered our house. Before we realised it, all the rooms were filled with water. I decided to evacuate my wives and children to my neighbours," he said.

Mr. Njie emotionally lamented that he could not rescue anything from the house apart from his wives and children. He said all the foodstuff, clothes, beds and other materials including his children's learning materials, were destroyed by the rainwater.

"One of my children attends Grade Twelve, and I just purchased textbooks for her which are all destroyed. I am left without a shelter, and my family have scattered to different places which is painful," he said. Njie said he lives from hand to mouth and life is very difficult for him as of now.

"I will be grateful if I get assistance in order to bring together my wives and children," he said.

A similar incident took place in many compounds within Bundung Borehole as many families are seen drying their clothes and other wet household items, whilst some can be seen scooping water from their houses and throwing it in the streets.

Fatou Camara, a housewife, said they are still battling to get rid of the rainwater which entered their house since Saturday up to date.

"We are really suffering from this rainwater. It has destroyed all our household items including food and clothes," she said.