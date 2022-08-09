Nigeria: Flood Kills 3, Displaces 495 Families in Kano

9 August 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) says flood has killed three persons and displaced 495 families in Ajingi Local Government Area of the state.

The Executive Secretary, Kano SEMA, Dr Saleh Jili, disclosure this on Monday in Ajingi while distributing relief materials to the victims, including the families of the three deceased ones.

Jili listed the affected areas as Toranke, Kara Malama, Chuna and Balare.

He said that the incident which occurred after a heavy rainfall on Aug. 3 and 4, affected 495 victims, killed three and injured one.

"On behalf of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, we are here to condole with the victims and to distribute some materials to them.

"We hope the gesture will bring relief to them and alleviate their sufferings," he said.

Items distributed included rice, maize, cement, roofing sheets, nails, cooking oil, pillows, beans and mattresses, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Malam Dayyabu Abdullahi, commended the agency and Gov. Ganduje for the condolence visit and donation.

"On Aug. 3 and 4, there was a heavy rainfall which lasted for more than 40 hours and made the walls of my house to collapse on my 4-year-old daughter," he lamented. (NAN)

