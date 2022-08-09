Nigeria: Cisse Challenges Napoli Over Nations Cup Threats

9 August 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Senegal Coach, Aliou Cisse says international football - and the Africa Cup of Nations in particular - should never play second fiddle to club commitments and has 'challenged' Napoli not to buy African players.

The 46-year-old's comments come after Napoli owner and President, Aurelio de Laurentiis said the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the biennial tournament.

"A football player can play for 12 teams, say, but will only have one national team," Cisse told BBC Sport Africa.

"Clubs will never be above our flag and our national teams. And every Senegalese who play in Europe, wherever he will be, if he is competent I will call him to defend the colours of the nation.

"I have a lot of respect for (De Laurentiis) but I challenge them to try to not recruit African players."

The timing of the Nations Cup - traditionally played in January and February - has led to repeated disputes with European clubs forced to release players in the middle of the season.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), the continent's governing body, said it was "appalled" by the "irresponsible and unacceptable remarks" made by De Laurentiis, and called on European counterpart UEFA to open a disciplinary investigation against the 73-year-old.

"Are we to assume (De Laurentiis) is going to include similar restrictive conditions to players from South America, Asia and other confederations prohibiting them from playing in their continental competitions?" a CAF statement read.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X