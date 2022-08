The police in Plateau State have re-arrested Mohammed Ibrahim, one of the inmates who escaped from the Jos Custodial Centre.

The Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, announced this when he paraded him and other suspects to the media on Monday in Jos.

Mr Onyeka said that Ibrahim (39) was among those who escaped during the November, 2021, jail break in Jos.

The commissioner said the suspect was re-arrested in Wamba LGA of Nasarawa State in April.