Nigeria: Flood - NOA Asks Jigawa Residents to Clear Drains

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Jigawa State residents to ensure proper clearing of drains, culverts and other waterways to avert flooding in their communities.

NOA's Director in the state, Mallam Shauibu Karamba, who gave the advice in a statement in on Monday, sympathised with the government, traditional leaders, council chairmen and entire people of the state over the loss of lives and property due to the recent flood occasioned by heavy downpour in many parts of the state.

Karamba attributed the flood to the effects of climate change being experienced globally. (NAN)