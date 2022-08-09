Nigeria: LIRS Introduces Whistle Blowing Initiative to Checkmate Loses, Misconduct

The Lagos Inland Revenue Service (LIRS) has stated that its recently launched whistle blowing initiative would expose staff involved in misconduct while also helping the State to reduce cost to the barest minimum.

The Executive Chairman, Lagos Inland Revenue Service (LIRS), Hamzat Subair, said the two-way affair initiative aims to give employees of business entities the avenue to report employers who circumvent tax laws such as deduction of PAYE and non-remittance, exploitation of illegal tax evasion and avoidance schemes.

Subair at the launch of the Deloitte Tip-Off Anonymous for LIRS in Lagos, said the scheme would also give opportunity to members of the public who want to raise alarms on person's or entities who willfully commit financial crimes leading to revenue loss for the State.

He said the state government's decision to pioneer implementation of the Scheme in LIRS is in tandem with the agency's continuous strive and drive to ensure that its responsibility to the State is carried out efficiently and effectively.

"This is further buttressed with adoption of taxpayer- oriented tax administration practices and professional code of ethics which sets out the standard of conduct expected by the agency and its stakeholders.

This launch, asides from seeking to enlighten and sensitise the tax-paying public on the initiative, is hinged on the commitment of the agency and the State Government to ensuring high ethical standards in all its business processes, "he added.

In his words: "It is against the backdrop of the agency's unflinching commitment to uphold highest standards of transparency, integrity and accountability in its dealings and interactions with relevant stakeholders that the Lagos State Government (LASG) with the Ministry of Finance (MOF) having an oversight function, has subscribed to the Deloitte Anonymous and Confidential Whistle-Blowing Facility."

Also speaking, the Lagos Commissioner of Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, said the project would help the Lagos State Government discharge its policy thrust under the THEMES agenda and further promote and engender trust and citizens engagement that would the State government discharge the primary purpose of government.

He added that LIRS generates over 75 per cent of Lagos State revenue and would be only wise to embrace the initiative.

"We are launching an avenue that would encourage and remind people of their civic duties and responsibilities to speak up about wrong doings in their workplace or in their business with government.

We are using this opportunity to tell people that this is a channel they can trust," he stated.

According to him, the Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) of the State has geometrically increased with a present monthly average of N42 billion.

"If you come across any of our staff or agents that you feel is not in line with our values you can come up with your report as this would have a positive realignment with our revenues," he sad.

He said the whistle blowing initiative has been designed with multiple channels.

"In line with the vision of the Lagos State government, we are here to launch of the anonymous and confidential speak up whistle blowing initiative which will be independent and managed by Deloitte. The objective of the initiative is to uphold transparency, because transparency is something that is absolutely important to us. We want to make sure that our journey towards accountability," he said.