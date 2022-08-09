Ghana: Private Tertiary Institutions Need Bailout - Prof. Oddoye

Nkoranza — The President of the Anglican University College of Technology (ANGUTECH), Rev. Canon (Dr) Emmanuel Oddoye, has appealed to the government to assist private tertiary institutions in the country with funding support.

Dr Oddoye said financial bailout in the form of grants and facilitation of long-term loans at reasonable interest rates, would help private universities have an equitable share of applicants seeking tertiary education.

He was speaking at the second graduation ceremony of the Anglican University College of Technology - Nkoranza campus on Saturday, at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region.

The President noted that managing private university in the country was at a financial sacrifice from parents, guardians and owners of the school, and that made it challenging to generate fund to support growth.

Dr Oddoye solicited support from philanthropists, cooperate institutions, groups and individuals, among other stakeholders, to partner ANGUTECH to expand facilities and infrastructure, in order to enhance academic excellence.

"The University College is graduating a total of 115 students comprising 48 for the 2019/ 2020 and 67 for the 2020/2021 academic years respectively. The overall best student is Mr Clinton Opoku," he stated.

The President said the college, established in 2013, was affiliated to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Cape Coast (UCC), for the purpose of monitoring, moderation of programmes and award of degrees.

Dr Oddoye indicated that the University College recorded 13 per cent increment in enrollment during the 2021/2022 academic year, making a total student population of 408 saying that ANGUTECH was growing steadily.

The President stated that ANGUTECH, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and the Cocoa Research Institute (CRI), organised a demonstration for cashew farmers on pruning and proper seedling planting methods.

Dr Oddoye reiterated ANGUTECH's plans to build a multi-purpose lecture hall, office block and improve internet facilities with the support of the Ghana Academic and Research Network (GARNET).

He indicated that it was the mission of the University College to contribute to socio-economic development of society through the pursuit of technology, learning and research at the highest level of excellence.

Dr Oddoye expressed appreciation to the Paramount chief of Nkoranza Traditional Council (NTC), Nana Kwame Baffoe, the Anglican Church, parents and guardians, among other stakeholders, for supporting the university college.