Kenya: Gachagua Calls for Peace, Confident of a Transparent Election

Capital FM
A voter casts their ballot (file photo).
9 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Josphat Mwangi

Nyeri — William Ruto's running mate Rigathi Gachagua called for peace in the country Tuesday as Kenyans elected their new leaders in a national election.

Gachagua voted at his Mathira Constituency, accompanied by his wife and other family members.

"I am very excited by the high voter turnout out, I am also impressed by the level of preparedness by the IEBC the voting is seamless," he told reporters, exuding confidence of a transparent election.

"What I have observed here shows that it will be impossible to introduce dead voters or stuff ballots. I am confident that by the end of the day, the will of the people will prevail," he said, "I want to appeal to Kenyans to remain peaceful because we have a country after elections."

