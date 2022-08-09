Kenya: Ngirici Raises Concern Over Propaganda War From Opponents

9 August 2022
Kirinyaga — Kirinyaga County gubernatorial candidate Purtiy Ngirici has expressed concern over what she termed propaganda war amongst opponents during polls.

Speaking after casting her vote in Kaitheri Polytechnic, Ngirici accused some politicians of spreading what she desecribed as propanga against their political rivals on the eve of the elections.

"I got very concerned about propaganda that was being spread last night everywhere. People who are running against each other have been throwing papers everywhere. Some of which were very annoying and I would say criminal," she said.

Ngirici went further to say that authorities should take action taken against such criminal acts.

She called on aspirants to conduct politics courteously and peacefully.

While commenting on the voting exercise, Ngirici said the exercise was going on well asode from a few hitches.

Ngirici who is contesting as an independent candidate is seeking to unseat the incumbent Anne Waiguru who is flying the United Democratic Alliance flag in a race that has attracted eight gubernatorial candidates.

