Nigeria: NANS Dissociates Self From Call for Emefiele's Sack

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has dissociated itself from a report calling for the sack of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele.

NANS vice president (special duties) comrade Odiahi Ikhine, stated this while addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday.

He said some faceless individuals who paraded themselves as the leadership of the NANS (Zone D) demanded the sack of Emefiele over what they described as the bastardisation of the nation's economy.

"Let it be expressly clear that these impostors are neither students nor leadership of NANS in the South West but rather political jobbers readily available for the highest bidders for the campaign of calumny against politically exposed persons for the purpose of blackmailing or settling political scores.

"We, therefore, wish to dissociate ourselves and the name of our organization from the unpatriotic call for the sack of the CBN Governor.

"It is our belief that the CBN governor needed to be given moral support to develop fall back monetary strategy that will serve as an economic palliative for our nation at this time of global economic gloom.

"We call on security agencies to do their best in bringing impostors who go about heating polity and engaging in actions capable of affecting national security and stability to book especially at this time of fragile national security experience," he said.

Meanwhile, the students' body has disclosed that the current leadership of the association is in the process of transiting power to the next administration, saying that it has agreed on a constitution that will ensure only students vie for leadership positions.