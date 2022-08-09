Nigeria: Residents Flee As Gunmen Kill 3, Abduct Others in Taraba

Three people have been killed with scores abducted as gunmen attacked Bali town, the headquarters of Bali local government area of Taraba State. The incident occurred on Sunday night.

Sources in Bali told LEADERSHIP that the attackers who rode on motorcycles killed a member of the Taraba Marshall at a checkpoint near the General Hospital before proceeding to unleash horror on the residents.

The Tiv central leader and chief of Tiv in Bali, Zaki David Gbaa (Ter Tiv Bali II) told our correspondent that two of his subjects were killed and scores mostly women were abducted in the attack.

"The attackers invaded the town at about 11: 00pm. Two of my subjects were killed in the attack, and two others who were badly injured are receiving treatment in the hospital.

"Many people especially women were abducted. It's a terrible situation and I want to call on the government and security agencies to sit up and ensure the protection of lives and property of citizens.

"For over four hours, the bandits held the town shooting sporadically and there was no response from security agencies. People are losing hope of the government's ability to protect them and I think the bandits are not more than our security agencies," he said.

The traditional ruler called on the government to support the injured who are receiving treatment in hospitals.

The attack came barely three days after bandits blocked the Mutum-Biyu- Garba Chede road killing a driver and abducting passengers in the neighbouring Gassol local government area of the state.

Efforts to get the police to react to the attack failed as the police public relations officer (PPRO) DSP Abdullahi Usman did not pick up calls made to his line. But a police officer in the Taraba State Police Command said the command's spokesperson was attending a security briefing.