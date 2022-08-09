Nigeria: Gov Sule Urges Emulation of Al-Makura's Leadership Style

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has called on politicians and their supporters to emulate Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura's exemplary leadership style.

The acting governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, who represented the governor disclosed this during the flag-off of farm inputs which include fertiliser, herbicide and insecticide to constituents in the five local government areas of Nasarawa South senatorial district comprising of Lafia, Doma, Awe, Keana and Obi local governments respectively.

He described Al-Makura as a mentor, who shows them the way to follow, and explained that no senator or House of Representatives member has performed like Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

"Al-Makura has left an indelible mark in the sands of Nasarawa State, while in Southern Nasarawa his projects are everywhere in the five local governments", he said.

He disclosed that the present administration of Engineer Abdullahi Sule is a continuation of Al-Makura government and appealed to the beneficiaries to ensure the judicious use of the inputs.

Al-Makura described Governor Sule as an amiable governor, and commended the current and past political appointees for their maturity in running the affairs of the state.

"I really appreciate the synergy between the governor, his deputy, state party chairman for the cooperation given to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)", he said.

Al-Makura gave the assurance that constituents should expect more dividends of democracy.

He said, "I'm flagging the distribution of five trucks of NPK fertiliser, herbicide and insecticide due to the exorbitant rate, that is why we are distributing farming input to constituents."

The senator representing Nasarawa South said the essence of the distribution was to enhance food security through the provision of farm inputs to farmers, stating that the effort was meant to complement the diversification of the economy by President Muhammadu Buhari.