Nigeria: Tambuwal Kicks Off Sale of Fertiliser for 2022 Farming Season

9 August 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adeniyi Olugbemi

Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has flagged off the sales and distribution of 100metric tonnes of fertiliser for 2022 farming season.

The governor who explained that 80 percent of Sokoto residents are farmers pegged NPK product at N13,000 as against N28,000 market price, and warned against selling the product to marketers.

He said his administration has secured N4 billion Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intervention funds for 16,000 rice and tomato farmers.

Tambuwal further noted that his agriculture policy is yielding positive results hence the establishment of Dangote Rice Mill and Morocco fertiliser blending plant at Kware and Kalambaina areas in the state respectively.

The governor who encouraged workers in the state to diversify their income by venturing into farming promised to assist anyone who ventures into farming with subsidised inputs.

He also disclosed that he is working assiduously with the security agencies in the state to stem the tide of insecurity in the rural areas especially in the eastern senatorial district to enable them to go back to their farms.

Earlier, the commissioner for agriculture in the state, Professor Aminu Abubakar Illela, thanked the governor for providing support to farmers in the area of fertiliser and other agricultural inputs.

