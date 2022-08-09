Nigeria: Flood - UNICEF, Red Cross Lift 5,000 Kaduna Households With N175 Million

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Nigeria Red Cross, have disbursed a total sum of N175million to 5,000 households in three LGAs in Kaduna State as part of measures to mitigate flooding impact in 2022 rainy season.

The households which were affected by floods along the Kaduna River in the last 10 years were handed the sum of N35,000 each to enable them prepare for an anticipated flood as the water level of River Kaduna increases.

The beneficiaries of the cash transfer, under the Shock Responsive Social Protection (SRSP) project in Kaduna State were selected from six flood prone communities of Narayi, Romi, Nasarawa, Kigo, Bashama and Kabala West in Chikun, Kaduna North and Kaduna South LGAs respectively, that had their properties destroyed or have their farms washed off by flood within the period under review.

The SRSP is a pilot programme of UNICEF country office in Nigeria, International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC), and the Nigerian Red Cross with European Community Humanitarian Aid Office (ECHO) funding, in cooperation with the Red Cross affiliated Climate Centre based in the Hague.

It would be recalled that Nigerian Red Cross, between May and June 2022, pre-identified the 5000 households, meeting the climate vulnerability criteria according to a community targeting approach based on five selection criteria, that is; pregnant and breastfeeding women; (women-headed households), children aged 0-5 (child-headed households), people with disabilities (sight, hearing, walking, intellectual impediment, e.g. amnesia, etc.) and the elderly (from 60 years of age) multidimensional poverty (based on income and assets).

The purpose of the cash is to enable vulnerable communities to have adequate financial resources to mitigate and respond to the effects of floods, thereby minimizing losses and reducing protection risks. Studies have found that assistance provided prior to the climate related shock event lasts longer.

The early action and cash transfer prior to floods will enable affected households to mitigate the impact of predicted floods in terms of maintaining and increasing food consumption; securing shelters; protecting assets; ensuring access to jerrycans, as well as to clean water, water purification solutions to avoid waterborne disease, and access to health-related provisions (medicines, transport for health facilities).

The objective is to avoid negative coping mechanisms, such as borrowing, exchanging sex for food or/and other necessities.

Addressing the crowds of beneficiaries at various payment locations, Sunday Awulu, Kaduna State, coordinator of Red Cross, cautioned them not to use the funds for anything outside what they are meant for.

UNICEF emergency programme specialist, Lucia Jofrice, urged the beneficiaries to prepare themselves adequately before and after the floods which is anticipated to come before the end of August, by gathering all their important documents in leather bag and keep it handy.

She advised the farmers to harvest their crops, store food and move to higher ground when they hear or notice that the water level is rising. They should also remember to carry children, the sick, the old and persons with disabilities as they move to safety. They should move to a safe place when they hear or notice an impending flood and that they should not walk on roads and bridges covered with water.

Jofrice also cautioned them to be very careful when returning to their houses after a flood as it may still not be safe, but should ensure they verified information on floods from local authorities.

The beneficiaries on their part thanked UNICEF and Red Cross for the humanitarian gesture, saying their hopes have been rekindled, promising that they will use the funds judiciously.