Nigeria: Kaduna CAN Urges Nigerians to Unite Against Terrorism

Against the backdrop of insecurity bedevilling the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Nigerians to unite against terrorism.

The Kaduna CAN chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab made the call during the weekend at the prayer/security session held in Kaduna.

He said: "We urge citizens to unite against the menace of terrorism and this is why we must sit up and make the right decision in 2023".

He said the insecurity bedevilling the country is as a result of failed government, saying that ransom paid to criminals in the last few years is enough to construct good roads, hospitals, schools and other infrastructures.

Hayab further stated that "we have also concluded that we are not going to vote any party that has a divisive tendency. We are going to reject same fate at the poll".

Although we believed in competence but at the same time we are aware that there are competent people in every region, religion and tribe and for the sake of federal character, let there be inclusiveness."