Nigeria: Kaduna CAN Urges Nigerians to Unite Against Terrorism

9 August 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Nonye Ekwenugo

Against the backdrop of insecurity bedevilling the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Nigerians to unite against terrorism.

The Kaduna CAN chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab made the call during the weekend at the prayer/security session held in Kaduna.

He said: "We urge citizens to unite against the menace of terrorism and this is why we must sit up and make the right decision in 2023".

He said the insecurity bedevilling the country is as a result of failed government, saying that ransom paid to criminals in the last few years is enough to construct good roads, hospitals, schools and other infrastructures.

Hayab further stated that "we have also concluded that we are not going to vote any party that has a divisive tendency. We are going to reject same fate at the poll".

Although we believed in competence but at the same time we are aware that there are competent people in every region, religion and tribe and for the sake of federal character, let there be inclusiveness."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X