Nigeria: INEC Registers 406,571 New Voters in Kwara

9 August 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

Kwara State recorded a total number of 406,571 new registered voters in the just concluded continuous voters' registration (CVR) exercise.

But, the resident electoral commissioner in the state, Malam Garba Attahiru Madami, said that the figure is tentative and subject to change anytime soon as the commission will do a clean up to eliminate double and multiple registrations.

"The accuracy of the registration is subject to the fact that they're going to look at it at the headquarters to detect those that have done double registration," he said.

He, however, said that after the clean up to eliminate double registration, the accurate figure will be available to the public by the end of the month, adding that "by the end of August, we should be able to give the accurate figure. The last time, when they sent us figure, over 29,000 had double registration."

The voter registration was done through online and physical capturing across all the 16 local government areas in the state as well as the head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ilorin.

So far, the total number of permanent voter cards (PCVs) collected is 28,577 at the end of the registration with many still expected to come for theirs, while many are still waiting for the availability of theirs.

LEADERSHIP investigation showed that Ilorin East local government area recorded the highest number of newly registered voters of 46,761 with Ilorin West coming second with 32,494 newly registered voters.

Isin local government area has the least number of new registrations with only 8,844 newly registered voters.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X