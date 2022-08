Nigeria: INEC Registers 406,571 New Voters in Kwara

Kwara State recorded a total number of 406,571 new registered voters in the just concluded continuous voters' registration (CVR) exercise.

But, the resident electoral commissioner in the state, Malam Garba Attahiru Madami, said that the figure is tentative and subject to change anytime soon as the commission will do a clean up to eliminate double and multiple registrations.

"The accuracy of the registration is subject to the fact that they're going to look at it at the headquarters to detect those that have done double registration," he said.

He, however, said that after the clean up to eliminate double registration, the accurate figure will be available to the public by the end of the month, adding that "by the end of August, we should be able to give the accurate figure. The last time, when they sent us figure, over 29,000 had double registration."

The voter registration was done through online and physical capturing across all the 16 local government areas in the state as well as the head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ilorin.

So far, the total number of permanent voter cards (PCVs) collected is 28,577 at the end of the registration with many still expected to come for theirs, while many are still waiting for the availability of theirs.

LEADERSHIP investigation showed that Ilorin East local government area recorded the highest number of newly registered voters of 46,761 with Ilorin West coming second with 32,494 newly registered voters.

Isin local government area has the least number of new registrations with only 8,844 newly registered voters.