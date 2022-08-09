Nigeria: ISWAP Kills Policeman At Checkpoint in Borno

A policeman has been killed, while others sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries during an attack on a checkpoint by Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists at Auno in Konduga local government area of Borno State.

Auno is about, 24 kilometers to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State and is along the notorious Maiduguri- Damaturu highway where the terrorists have been abducting and killing motorists and passengers.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the terrorists in large numbers attacked a checkpoint mounted by the policemen of the crack team at 1:00am on Monday shooting sporadically, and killing a policeman and wounding others.

An intelligence report by a counter insurgency expert and security analyst Zagazola Makama, in the Lake Chad, indicated that the two officers on duty, engaged the terrorists in a gun duel, which resulted in the death of the victim.

Sources said on hearing the sounds of gunshots, policemen from another location rushed to the scene and engaged the terrorists, forcing them to withdrew.

"The gunmen were believed to have maneuvered their way through a dug parapet and sneaked into the location on foot before attacking the unit. The personnel equally chased the terrorists through their escape route but could not get them," the source said.