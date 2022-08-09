Nigeria: Katsina Returns 12,000 IDPs to Own Community

Katsina State government has commenced the return of 12,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Jibia local government area (LGA) to Shinfida village.

Speaking to journalists, the chairman of Jibia LGA, Bishir Sabi'u, said the government has made all the necessary arrangements to return the people to their abode after inspecting the situation in the community.

He said Governor Aminu Masari had approved all the proposals forwarded to rehabilitate the community.

The chairman said, "By the grace of God, we have gotten the first approval of N88.6 million. The second approval was also given to purchase drugs, machines and other logistics for about N18 million.

"The reason why we are returning them is simply that some of them have started farming in the area, we want them to go back and start farming activities."

In terms of security, he said enough security personnel have been deployed to the area, "It was the Army that left the area earlier that gave in to the sack of the community and the governor had spoken to President Muhammadu Buhari who has given approval for the redeployment of the soldiers.

"We have those displaced in Jibia and others in the Niger Republic. Those in Niger republic are about 6,000 while the ones in Jibia are over 6,000."