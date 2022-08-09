Nigeria: Tinubu Support Group Inaugurated in Gombe

9 August 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Najib Sani

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO) has been inaugurated in Gombe State.

Among others, the group is to mobilise support for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the poll.

It comprises mainly of youths moved by Tinubu's empowerment of many Nigerians 'politically and financially' from the national to grassroots.

TSO in its communique read by Lawan Sadiq said they support him because he is detribalised and has no religious bias.

"He is one of the major architects of the call for equity, fairness and the return of democracy in Nigeria through the struggle of NADECO.

"He performed beautifully well as the governor of Lagos State as well as a senator.

"Asiwaju was able to create a sea in the desert where he increased the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Lagos State by about 600 per cent."

"He is the greatest living Nigerian who has empowered so many politically and financially from the national to grassroots levels.

"He is one of the major politicians that sponsors and encourages peaceful coexistence in the country among many other qualities," he said.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X