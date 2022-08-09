Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Saduki of Lafiagi in Kwara

Suspected gunmen have killed the Saduki of Lafiagi, Alhaji Muhammed Kudu.

Lafiagi is the headquarters of Edu local government area of Kwara State.

Kudu was reportedly killed in a gun attack between old Lapai and Lambata area of Niger State.

In a condolence message, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq described the death of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) top official as unfortunate.

He condemned the killing of Kudu in strong terms in the message signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

"With total submission to the will of God, I send my heartfelt condolences to the people of Lafiagi Emirate, His Royal Highness the Emir of Lafiagi, Alhaji Mohammed Kudu Kawu, and the immediate family of Saduki Lafiagi on this sad development.

"It is one tragedy too many. We are again renewing our calls on the security agencies to not spare any efforts to take out the daredevils who continue to terrorise and waste innocent lives under whatever guise," the governor said in a statement on Monday.

"We pray Allah to bring comfort to the family of Alhaji Kudu at this moment and always. We pray Allah to grant us peace and security," the governor stated.