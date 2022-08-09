Nigeria: Plateau Group Asks Lalong to Reject Tinubu/Shettima Campaign DG Appointment

A group under the aegis of Concern Christians on the Plateau (CCP) has called on the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, to reject the offer to serve as the director general of APC presidential campaign council, saying that the Plateau Christians will not support him in 'this suspicious engagement or assignment.'

It said that the APC had rejected him for the position of the vice-presidential candidate based on incompetence, and now turned back to make him to seek for votes for the same party, saying that it is completely out of place.

The group has therefore joined its voice to that of other religious bodies especially Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to persuade their Christian brothers who have been faithful and submissive to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to immediately withdraw their membership from the party since it did not value nor respect their religion.

The group made their position known through the convener, Rev Benard Kyenson, and secretary, Pastor Julius Arabo, respectively, while addressing newsmen in Jos, the Plateau State capital yesterday.

It also expressed surprise that APC that does not value Christians to attract votes in the position of vice presidential candidate would suddenly turn around and appoint Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, a Christian, as its campaign director general, saying that it shows that Christians are only good at wooing people to vote, but not occupying elective position.

"In these regards, we are calling on Rt Hon Simon Lalong to reject the offer as we the Plateau Christians will not support him in this suspicious engagement or assignment. The APC had rejected him for the position of the vice-presidential candidate based on incompetence, then now turning back to make him sought for votes for the party, is completely out of place ," it said.

Speaking further on the decision by the APC to run Muslim-Muslim ticket, the concerned Christians on the Plateau said APC's decision to neglect Christians in the North, shows the level of religious insensitivity of the party.