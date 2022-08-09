Nigeria: WAEC Records 76.36 Percent Pass in 2022 WASSCE

West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2022 May/June diet of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

Announcing the release of the results at the headquarters of the examination body in Lagos yesterday, the head of Nigeria Office (HNO), Patrick Areghan, said 597,811 of the candidates, representing 37 34 percent, were males; while 624,694, representing 39.02 percent, were females.

A breakdown of the results showed that 1,222,505 candidates, amounting to 76.36 percent of the 1,601,047 candidates that sat for the examination, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

However, the statistics indicated a decrease of more than five percent in performance when compared to the 81.7 percent pass rate recorded in 2021.

According to Areghan, 1,437,629 candidates, representing 89.79 per cent, have their results fully processed and released while 163,418 candidates, representing 10.21 percent, have a few of their subjects "still being processed due to some issues being resolved.

"Efforts are, however, being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released within the next one week."

He said the results of 365,564 candidates, representing 22.83 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various cases of examination malpractice.

"This is 11.74 per cent higher than the 10.9 per cent recorded in the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2021."

Areghan linked the high number of such cases to the poor preparation by candidates, saying "preparations for examinations are poor."

He pointed out that there was over-reliance on malpractices and "the so-called 'Expo," which he noted is actually non-existent.

"Candidates simply got frustrated when they got into the examination hall and discovered that all they had celebrated was fake. This has pitiably led to some of them failing the examination, which if they had relied on themselves and studied hard, would have passed like many others," he said.

He pledged that the council will continue to sanction all cases of examination malpractice and that schools, supervisors, teachers and candidates found guilty would be dealt with according to the laws of the country.

"It is the child whose future is being destroyed. Parents must stop funding 'expo' for their children; it does not help."

Those who indulge in posting items on designated platforms are nothing but destiny destroyers. Beneficiaries of such 'help' will never go unpunished as they will never have their results. All hands must be on deck to sanitise the system," he said.