Nigeria: Status Quo Remains in Share Sale By Exxonmobil to Seplat Energy - NUPRC

9 August 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) jas affirmed that status quo remains in respect to ExxonMobil/Seplat Energy share acquisition.

Mr Gbenga Komolafe, Commission Chief Executive (CCE), NUPRC made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, consented to the acquisition of ExxonMobil shares in the U.S.A by Seplat Energy Offshore Limited.

Responding to media enquiries on latest development about the transaction, Komolafe clarified that NUPRC, in line with provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 was the sole regulator in dealing with such matters in Nigerian upstream sector.

He said as it were, the issue at stake was purely a regulatory matter and the commission had earlier communicated the decline of Ministerial Assent to ExxonMobil in this regard.

The CCE said as such the Commission further affirmed that the status quo remained.

"That position remains the status quo and to the best of our knowledge as a regulator nothing has changed.

"The Commission is committed to ensuring predictable and conducive regulatory environment at all times in the Nigerian upstream sector," he said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X