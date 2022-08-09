Liberia: Marvoe Creek and Mafa River River in Cape Mount Are Now Safe, EPA Discloses

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia says a technical team from the Agency completed has the final round of environmental assessment and water quality testing on the Marvoe Creek downstream of the New Liberty Gold Mine in Grand Cape Mount County and is pleased to report that all parameters tested are appreciably below the permissible limits set by the EPA.

It can be recalled that, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, a high-level technical team from the Agency paid an initial visit to the communities where allegations of water pollution by Bea Mountain Mining Corporation were raised. The Agency's initial visit was based on observation by residents of Jikandor village and surrounding towns about reported deaths of aquatic species in Marvoe Creek and Mafa River. In its official notice to the Agency on May 24, 2022, Bea Mountain Mining Corporation also confirmed receiving similar reports.

On June 3, 2022, the Agency released a report to the public in which it warned everyone to avoid using the water streams for any purpose until a final detailed assessment was conducted. This final round of assessment therefore sought to assess the water quality at Mavoe Creek and Mafa River to establish the current health of the riverine system.

Based on the results of the final rounds of assessment, the Agency is pleased to report that all parameters tested are appreciably below the permissible limits set by the EPA. The water resource is safe for all intent and purposes.

We thank the residents of Jekandor, Korma, and Malina for their patience, understanding and cooperation as we undertook the exercises. We also thank the Management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation for their cooperation and support to these Host Communities.

The Agency reaffirms its commitment to ensuring a clean, safe, and healthy environment for this and succeeding generations.