Liberia: U.S Must Prevent Liberia From Sliding Back Into Crisis - Cummings

Monrovia — The Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander Cummings has admonished U.S authorities, that Liberia under another six years rule of President George Weah, is likely to become more susceptible to investors of unsavory character and unhealthy activities including human and drug trafficking and money laundering which will be difficult to resist.

Cummings said U.S Congressional financial support is critical to guarantee credible and transparent elections in 2023, that will ensure a competent and qualified leadership is elected to help prevent the country from sliding back into a major crisis.

The ANC Political Leader made the assertion, as guest of honor at a luncheon hosted by Mr. Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow, Foreign & Defense Policy, America Enterprise Institute (AEI) during a recent visit to Washington, D.C., USA.

The luncheon was attended by several key U.S policy experts and Think-tanks including Mr. Greg Simpkins, Consultant (former Staff Director, Africa Subcommittee, US House of Representatives), Mr. Piero Tozzi, Minority Staff Director for Co-Chairman Congressman Christopher H. Smith (R-NJ), Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, House Subcommittee on Africa.

Cummings said he was humbled to be guest of honor by Mr. Michael Rubin to hear his policies and plans as Liberia prepares for the 2023 Presidential elections.

The ANC Political Leader confirmed his ambition to contest the Presidency and said with over 30 years of executive and managerial experience and integrity, he is

sincerely committed

to fix Liberia and put it on the trajectory for sustained growth and development.

Cummings said Liberia is too rich to be among the poorest countries in the world, noting, that he was saddened that even, progress achieved in the immediate post conflict period have all been reversed in the last five years of President Weah.

"Rule of law and integrity institutions have all been undermined. Security situation in the country has become precarious while the economy teeters on the brink of collapsed," Cummings said, but noted that, with the right leadership and commitment, Liberia can be turned around.

The ANC Political Leader warned that additional six years under President Weah would make it difficult if not impossible to attract serious investment needed to create jobs and grow the economy.

Cummings reflected on the billions of dollars spend by the U.S Government to have maintained the largest peacekeeping mission, which ended the 14 years bloody civil war that killed a quarter million of the population.

The ANC Political Leader called for increased U.S Congressional funding to the Development Finance Corporation, the Millennium Challenge Corporation and USAID charged with financing Liberia's infrastructure, healthcare delivery, education, and agriculture, all of which, he said are in serious state of neglect.

Cummings said while other countries in West Africa including Ghana, Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire and Sierra Leone are going through transition, expected to hold elections, Guinea wrestling with military/civilian transition, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali have all experienced military takeovers, which are setbacks to the sub-region's commitment to silence the guns, It is important for Liberia to be restored to stability and growth, under a committed and sober leadership to play its traditional role as peacemaker, promoter of regional stability and a reliable partner of the United States.

Earlier, in welcome remarks, Mr. Rubin spoke of the global challenges and crisis confronting the United States and the world including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the COVID Pandemic, world hunger, human and drug trafficking, money laundering and terrorist financing, the China-Taiwan tension, and jihadist activities in West Africa.

Nr. Rubin said however, these global challenges, should not take U.S focus away from Liberia, struggling to consolidate its fragile democracy and sustain post conflict reconstruction.

He said Liberia and the United States are inextricably linked by history and the United States has an obligation to ensure Liberia remains a bulwark of democracy and defender of American ideals of freedom and liberty in Africa, especially, at the time of rising competition between democracy and autocracy worldwide.

Also in attendance at the Luncheon were

US House of Representatives, Washington, DC, Ms. Tomekah L. Burl, Staff Director, Senior Foreign Policy Advisor, Africa Subcommittee, US House of Representatives, Ms. Donna Charles, Majority Senior Staff Member for Africa, Chairman Gregory Meeks (D-NY), House Foreign Affairs Committee, US House of Representatives, Washington, DC, Ms. Angele Griffin, Staff Member for Africa, Chairman Gregory Meeks (D-NY), House Foreign Affairs Committee, US House of Representatives, Washington, DC, Mr. Gregory Kearns, Africa Director, International Republican Institute, Washington, DC, Dr. Komi Koutche, President of Afrique Vision Multi-Action, Washington, DC (former Minister of Finance, Republic of Benin), Dr. Osman Ahmad, Special Advisor to the President of Somaliland, (former World Bank Economist), Derek Campbell. (Colonel US Marine Corps Reserve), Executive Chairman, African Metals Group, Ltd., London, UK, Dr. Ted Bromund, Senior Research Fellow, Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, The Heritage Foundation Washington, DC, Ms. Abbe Jolles, Principal, Abbe Jolles Global Legal, Washington, DC (International Human Rights Litigator, Accredited Defense Counsel for the International Criminal Court), and other high level policymakers and experts.

In another development, the ANC Political Leader also during his visit to the United States, met with Senior Fellows at the Brookings Institution, the Heritage Foundation, the American Enterprise Institute and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), which are among the U.S most powerful policy think tanks that helps to define U. S. perspectives, policy and focus on various countries around the world.

Cummings said he was grateful to the U.S Policy Experts and Think-tanks for always according to him, the courtesy to advocate for Liberia and present his vision for the Liberian people. He expressed thanks to the American Enterprise Institute for hosting the Luncheon and reiterated his sincere commitment and determination to chart a new course for Liberia, that all Liberians will be proud to truly call it a beautiful home.