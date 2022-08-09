Nigeria: Ebonyi Officials Tasked On Good Governance, Economy

9 August 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Benjamin Nworie

Abakaliki — A Public Policy Consultant, Dr. Joe Abah, has advocated for stronger synergy between the political and bureaucratic classes in order to fast track growth and development of the nation's economy.

Abah made the call at the ongoing workshop on good governance and economy, that was organised for memebers of Ebonyi State Executive Council, at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

His lecture, which centred on good governance, institutions and public policy, observed that mutual mistrust among the political class and civil servants has negated policy formulation and implementation.

He added that good governance and quality services are critical for inclusive growth and participation of a broader set of stakeholders.

He appealed to political leaders to shun corruption and manic greed by prioritizing the welfare of their subjects.

In a statement issued by the Special Assistant to Ebonyi State Governor on Media and Strategy, Mr. Chooks Okoh, the guest lecturer, Abah attributed the monumental achievements of Governor David Umahi to prudent utilisation of the meager resources anchored on proper policy formulation and implementation.

Umahi, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, said the rationale behind the workshop is to improve the capacity of the participants for optimal performance.

His words: "I believe you will take note and deploy it into our daily activities. Even if you think and feel the time is too short for it to make impact and meaning in Ebonyi State, it will also help you in future. It is a great opportunity from our governor to provide us with this platform to hear from the mouths of the masters."

Other resource persons delivered lectures on Rationalising Citizen-Centred Governance at Sub-National level; Nigeria's Fragile Economy; as well as Governance and Development- Lesson for Ebonyi State.

