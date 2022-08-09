Ghana: President Cuts Sod for Construction of 2.5km Yendi Dual Carriageway in NR

Yendi — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday cut sod for the construction of the Yendi dual carriageway in the Northern Region.

The 2.5-kilometre dual carriage road which is part of the Eastern Corridor road project and expected to be completed within seven months, is being executed by Andrade Gutierrez Construction Company of Brazil.

At a short ceremony here in Yendi, President Akufo-Addo said the Eastern Corridor project would cover the stretch from Bimbilla to Damanku in the Oti Region.

He said, when completed, the dual carriage road would add up to the beauty of Yendi town roads of which 10 kilometres was already being asphalted.

The President also announced that the Nayilifong Gukpegu roads would be asphalted, stressing that the construction of the Yendi-Tamale and Zabzugu - Tatale roads would help boast agricultural production in the area when completed.

He said the government was working tirelessly to ensure that development got to every sector of the country.

He assured the people of Yendi that, preparation for the construction of Yendi water project was almost complete, adding that, the project was being funded by the Exim Bank of India.

The contractor is expected to begin work on the project by the end of the year.

The President also expected work of progress at Yendi sport stadium complex and Agenda 111 project in Saboba.

He was accompanied by the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Akwasi Amoako Atta; Defence Minister, Mr Dominic Nitiwul; Minister of Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery; Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Mr Dan Botwe; MP for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama and Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Alhassan Shani Sayibu,

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Mahama Abukari II, expressed gratitude to the President for the lasting peace to Dagbon.

He said Dagbon would forever remember him for the peace it was enjoying and thanked the President for his assurance that the government would negotiate a good deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said a good deal with the IMF would restore the economy back on track, reduce hardships and control the spiralling food prices the country is currently experiencing.