Ghana: TVET Teachers Tasked to Use Innovative Methods

Koforidua — Teachers in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions across the country have been advised to use modern methods to train students and adequately prepare them for the future.

The Deputy Minister of Education in charge of TVET, Mrs Gifty Twum-Ampofo who gave the advice said it would help to complement the government's industrialisation agenda.

"It is important that these students were trained well to have certificates of merits and the skills that would enable them to be self-employed and employable in the industries government and investors intends to set up to transform the country's economy," she said.

Mrs Twum-Ampofo gave the advice when she toured some TVET institutions in the Eastern Region in the ongoing 2022 TVET examinations across the country.

The Deputy Minister visited the Koforidua Technical Institute and Liberty Educational Institute which holds 4 centres, to ascertain how the examinations were conducted and the environments in which students wrote the examination.

She was pleased with the serenity and peaceful conduct of the examinations across the country and advised management of TVET institutions to continue in such manner to produce quality students to be absorbed in industry.

Mrs Twum-Ampofo indicated that TVET was a sure way to reduce youth unemployment and poverty in the country, and therefore advised parents to encourage their wards to take up courses in the area.

"We have realised that our advocacy on TVET was yielding positive results because in 2019, TVET students who sat for examinations and graduated were 17,000, in 2021, they were 27,000 and in 2022, we are having 29,000," she disclosed and added that students' enrollment in first year in all TVET schools for this year was 45,000.

She was pleased with the interest shown in the area, and expressed the need for more students to show interest in the area for more skilled human resource to drive the industrialization agenda.

Apparently enthused about the conduct of examination, the deputy minister advised the teachers to continue to ensure such serene examinations devoid of malpractices for the country to acquire quality TVET graduates in the future.

For her part, the Head teacher of Liberty Educational Institute, Reverend Mrs. Edna Akofa Ametameh, pleaded with the government to support private TVET institutions to prevent them from collapse.

According to her some were struggling and needed to be cushioned to enable them to sustain quality teaching and learning.