Ghana: Chiefs, People of Mepe Celebrate 'Afenor' Festival

Mepe — The chiefs and people of Mepe in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region climaxed the celebration of 'Afenor' festival, at the weekend.

The festival is celebrated annually, to renew the sense of oneness of the people and provide a unique opportunity for reunion of the people with their families and ancestors.

This year's celebration, the 66th, on the theme: "TVET Education, Our Future; Development in Peace, Our Heritage", brought citizens from far and near together, to showcase their cultural heritage and raise funds for development.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, noted that "education is not only a cog in the wheel of personal growth, but also a major tool for national development and progress."

He said technical and vocational education was pivotal for training, to equip people with skills to be able to harness their talents.

Dr Letsa said that the theme for the occasion was appropriate since it was in line with government's agenda to ensure that TVET is given the needed attention, toward economic transformation of the country.

He appealed to the people to unite and support developmental programmes.

Dr Letsa also advised the people to observe environmental health and sanitation practices to prevent diseases.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, commended the chiefs and people for promoting peace and unity in the traditional area.

He called on all citizens of the area to "join hands in the development of the area since political leaders alone cannot meet all their developmental needs."

The District Chief Executive of North Tongu, Osborn Devine Fenu, urged the chiefs to initiate a succession plan, to reduce incidence of chieftaincy disputes, which is negatively affecting the development of the area.

Torgbe Korsi Nego VI, Manklalo of Mepe Traditional Area, noted that the traditional council had prioritised TVET long before it became a focus for government.

He said it was in view of this that chiefs released land in Dadome for the establishment of a TVET institute.

He appealed to government to rehabilitate roads, a bypass and a market in the area.