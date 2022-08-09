Ghana: GOC/CGA Boss Earns C'wealth Games Favour With Medal Presentations

9 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By John Vigah

President of the Commonwealth Games Association of Ghana (CGAG), Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, became a common sight at the podium, presenting hordes of medals to deserving athletes at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

On Sunday, he had the honour of presenting medals to winners of the Women 4x100m final - Nigeria, at the Alexander Stadium.

The quartet of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rose Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha emerged winners of the 4x100m Women's relay race.

Nigeria's team set a new African record of 42.10s to win the sweltering race - which was Africa's most populous nation's 11th gold medal in Birmingham and a historic Commonwealth Games medal.

It was the fourth time Mr Nunoo Mensah, who is also the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President, had been called upon to do the honours in the prestigious quadrennial sports festival that ended yesterday.

On August 2, Mr Nunoo Mensah decorated winners of the women's judo 63kg event, followed two days later by another presentation to victors of the women road cycling race. Also on Sunday, he adorned medalists in the long jump category won by Nigeria's Ese Brume.

Ghana's Deborah Acquah leapt to an imposing 6.94m to win Ghana's fifth medal (bronze) at the Games. Brume reclaimed her title in record-breaking style (7.m), clinching a feat she first achieved eight years ago in Glasgow, Scotland.

The GOC boss, who is highly revered in international sporting circles, is also a board member of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation (CWF), member of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Commission as well as member of the ANOCA Marketing Commission, among others.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X