Ghana: GOC/CGA Boss Earns C'wealth Games Favour With Medal Presentations

President of the Commonwealth Games Association of Ghana (CGAG), Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, became a common sight at the podium, presenting hordes of medals to deserving athletes at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

On Sunday, he had the honour of presenting medals to winners of the Women 4x100m final - Nigeria, at the Alexander Stadium.

The quartet of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rose Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha emerged winners of the 4x100m Women's relay race.

Nigeria's team set a new African record of 42.10s to win the sweltering race - which was Africa's most populous nation's 11th gold medal in Birmingham and a historic Commonwealth Games medal.

It was the fourth time Mr Nunoo Mensah, who is also the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President, had been called upon to do the honours in the prestigious quadrennial sports festival that ended yesterday.

On August 2, Mr Nunoo Mensah decorated winners of the women's judo 63kg event, followed two days later by another presentation to victors of the women road cycling race. Also on Sunday, he adorned medalists in the long jump category won by Nigeria's Ese Brume.

Ghana's Deborah Acquah leapt to an imposing 6.94m to win Ghana's fifth medal (bronze) at the Games. Brume reclaimed her title in record-breaking style (7.m), clinching a feat she first achieved eight years ago in Glasgow, Scotland.

The GOC boss, who is highly revered in international sporting circles, is also a board member of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation (CWF), member of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Commission as well as member of the ANOCA Marketing Commission, among others.