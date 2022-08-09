Ghana: Accra 2023 LOC Applauds C'wealth Games Medal Winners

The 13th African Games' Local Organising Committee (LOC) has congratulated Team Ghana on its performance at the just-ended 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Committee explicitly commended Abraham Mensah (silver medalist, in the bantamweight division), Joseph Commey (silver medalist in the featherweight division) and Abdul Wahid Omar (bronze medalist in the lightweight division).

A statement from the Accra 2023 LOC also poured praises on Deborah Acquah (bronze medalist in the women's long jump) as well as Joseph Paul Amoah - who was a bronze medalist in the men's 200m race.

Per his feat, Amoah became the first African to win a medal in the men's 200m at the Commonwealth Games since 2006. The US-based athlete also had the honour of being Ghana's first medalist in the 200m event at the Games since 1974 George Daniels snatched that prize, breaking a 48-year-old jinx.

Deborah, who leaped an astounding 6.94m, became the first Ghanaian woman to win a long jump medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The LOC also celebrated the technical and managerial handlers of the various disciplines as well as the Government and people of Ghana "for their support in achieving these feats."

In a related development, the LOC wished Commey a speedy recovery after the boxer fell ill ahead of his bout for the featherweight gold medal.

Regrettably, the boxer failed to recover early enough for the Sunday evening bout, thus, handling gold to his Northern Ireland opponent Jude Gallagher, on silver platter.

Reports say Commey allegedly passed out and was rushed to a clinic at the Games Village after complaining of feverishness.

Feverish attempts by Team Ghana doctors to get him to fight later in the night proved futile as the boxer - though stable, was still not strong enough for a grueling physical activity.